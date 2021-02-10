Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: First Amendment Analysis, Tavern League, Working & Exercising in Cold

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Wednesday on Lake Effect

As the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump continues, we talk about the power of an elected officials’ rhetoric. We’ll learn about the Tavern League of Wisconsin and its perceived power in the state. Then, with chilly February temperatures taking hold we get advice on how to exercise in the cold. And an arctic explorer gives his advice for dealing with frigid temperatures.

Guests:

  • Paul Nolette, professor of political science at Marquette University
  • Zach Brooke, writer
  • Dr. Sandra Hunter, professor in Exercise Science at the Marquette Department of Physical Therapy
  • Eric Larsen, polar adventurer, expedition guide, and educator

Related Content

Defining The Line Between Free Speech And Inciting Violence

By Becca Schimmel & Jan 14, 2021
Win McNamee / Getty Images

As a violent mob tore through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, questions about what could be done to those who were seen as inciting the crowd arose. While the constitution prohibits the government from taking action against those exercising their freedom of speech or freedom to peaceably assemble, there are laws against inciting violence.

Paul Nolette is a professor and chair of the department of political science at Marquette University and he says the question of where free speech ends and inciting violence begins is a question courts have dealt with for years.

How The Tavern League Of Wisconsin Is Fighting Against COVID-19 Restaurant Restrictions

By & 1 hour ago
SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES

The Tavern League of Wisconsin holds the title of largest trade association in the United States exclusively for licensed beverage retailers with their over 5,000 members. They are also known as one of the most influential lobbying organizations in Wisconsin government.

Zach Brooke is a contributor for Milwaukee Magazine and wrote an upcoming article about the Tavern League.

Fit For You: Cold Weather Exercise Tips

By Feb 5, 2019
Maridav/Fotolia

Wisconsin has been hit hard this winter — from snowstorms to a polar vortex that brought dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the region. But even on the coldest days, with temperatures falling well below zero, a few dedicated runners or bikers will skip the gym and exercise outside.

6 Tips To Stay Warm While Working Outside

By Jan 30, 2019
Eric Larsen Explore

For many, staying outside in the cold isn’t a choice, it’s a necessity. Delivery people, police officers, and EMTs are just some of the people whose work forces them to stay outside despite the weather.