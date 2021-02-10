Wednesday on Lake Effect: First Amendment Analysis, Tavern League, Working & Exercising in Cold

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
As the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump continues, we talk about the power of an elected officials’ rhetoric. We’ll learn about the Tavern League of Wisconsin and its perceived power in the state. Then, with chilly February temperatures taking hold we get advice on how to exercise in the cold. And an arctic explorer gives his advice for dealing with frigid temperatures.
Guests:
- Paul Nolette, professor of political science at Marquette University
- Zach Brooke, writer
- Dr. Sandra Hunter, professor in Exercise Science at the Marquette Department of Physical Therapy
- Eric Larsen, polar adventurer, expedition guide, and educator