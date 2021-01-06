Wednesday on Lake Effect: Kenosha Police Shooting, Overdose Deaths, SapSap, How Did You Do That?

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

We look at the Kenosha DA’s decision not to charge the police officer responsible for shooting and paralyzing Jacob Blake. Then, overdose deaths are at an all-time high in Milwaukee. We learn why and what’s being done to change it. We meet the owner of Milwaukee’s SapSap, who uses Lao-inspired cuisine to share his family’s story. Plus our series on entrepreneurship, How Did You Do That?, explores how a UW-Madison professor invented a safer kind of therapeutic radiation.

Guests: