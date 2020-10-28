Wednesday on Lake Effect: Listen MKE, Lethality Assessment Tool, What To Do With Fall Leaves

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
We hear some of the latest Listen MKE, which looks at the rise in domestic violence since the start of the pandemic. Then, how the Lethality Assessment Tool is helping domestic violence victims turn into survivors. Plus, gardening expert Melinda Myers explains why you shouldn’t just throw out fall leaves.
Guests:
- Carmen Pitre, executive director of Sojourner Family Peace Center; LaVerne Bader & Natalie Hayden, EXPOSED podcast; Steve Thomas, Batterer Intervention Program
- Lt. Landon Nygren, City of Delafield Police Department; Jessica Trauth, director of shelter and transitional living services at the Women’s Center in Waukesha
- Melinda Myers, gardening contributor