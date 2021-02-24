Related Program: 
Wednesday on Lake Effect: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 'The Sit-In', Latino Arts Guitar Festival

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes joins us for the first of a monthly series of conversations here on Lake Effect where we ask him questions from listeners. Then, we learn about the week in 1968 when entertainer Harry Belafonte hosted “The Tonight Show” and the documentary film made about it.  We learn what the Latino Arts Strings program offers young people who are interested in music in Milwaukee. Plus, we’ll hear a poem inspired by the Streets of Old Milwaukee at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Guests:

  • Mandela Barnes, Lt. Governor of Wisconsin
  • Yoruba Richen, director of “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts ‘The Tonight Show’”
  • Dinorah Marquez, Latino Arts Strings Program Director; Jone Ruiz, Latino Arts instructor
  • Richard Hedderman, poet

COVID-19, Partisanship, Voting Rights: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Answers Your Questions

DYLAN BUELL / GETTY IMAGES

There's a lot going on in Wisconsin politics. From the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out to funding for the businesses and workers who have been hurt by the pandemic. Not to mention the political divisiveness among state lawmakers.

To unpack some of these issues, Lake Effect’s Joy Powers invited listeners to submit questions to ask Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes to learn more about his and the governor’s work. Here are his answers:

What are you and the governor doing to alleviate some of the confusion around the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out process?

New Documentary Looks Back At Harry Belafonte's Historic Week Hosting 'The Tonight Show' In 1968

Courtesy of Big Beach / Peacock

For one week in 1968, late night host Johnny Carson made the historic decision to give up his job on The Tonight Show and allow actor and activist Harry Belafonte to take over.

At the time the country was facing historic protests over racial justice, continued involvement in the Vietnam War and a contentious election that eventually saw Richard Nixon win the White House.

Latino Arts String Program Continues To Promote Classical Latin Guitar Through Virtual Concert

Courtesy of Latino Arts

Classical Latin American music comes from a wide range of influences. From classic European artists like Bach and Mozart to the Afro-Indigenous communities across Latin America, each musical influence has melted into what became known today as classical Latin music.

Dinorah Márquez is the founder and director of the Latino Arts Strings Program, a program designed to teach students string technique through various forms of Latin American folk music.

Poem: Streets Of Old Milwaukee — Milwaukee Public Museum

MARK DANIELSON / FLICKR

Milwaukee poet Richard Hedderman serves on the education staff at the Milwaukee Public Museum, which often gives him writing inspiration. Here's a poem influences by one of the museum's most popular exhibits:

It is endless, the early October dusk, smelling of smoke,
And lit in the flare of gaslight. The butterfly in the Mason jar
Folds its wings as if under the weight of dust,