Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee Census Efforts, MAARPR, Space Raft Video Game

By Lake Effect 8 minutes ago

Wednesday on Lake Effect

We learn about local efforts to get a complete count for the 2020 Census. Then, we hear about the revival of a local activist group called, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression. We explore the creation of a new NES video game set here in Milwaukee. Plus, an essayist compares the coronavirus pandemic to experiences during the Great Depression.

Guests:

  • Tammy Rivera, executive director the Southside Organizing Committee; Bill Schmitt, executive director of the United Methodist Children’s Services of Wisconsin
  • Lauryn Cross and Johanna Geisler, members of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression
  • Jordan Davis, lead singer and guitarist for Milwaukee band Space Raft
  • Aleta Chossek, author and essayist