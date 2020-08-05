Wednesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee Census Efforts, MAARPR, Space Raft Video Game

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
We learn about local efforts to get a complete count for the 2020 Census. Then, we hear about the revival of a local activist group called, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression. We explore the creation of a new NES video game set here in Milwaukee. Plus, an essayist compares the coronavirus pandemic to experiences during the Great Depression.
Guests:
- Tammy Rivera, executive director the Southside Organizing Committee; Bill Schmitt, executive director of the United Methodist Children’s Services of Wisconsin
- Lauryn Cross and Johanna Geisler, members of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression
- Jordan Davis, lead singer and guitarist for Milwaukee band Space Raft
- Aleta Chossek, author and essayist