Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Minority Mental Health, Eviction Crisis, Surviving COVID-19

By Lake Effect 49 minutes ago

Wednesday on Lake Effect

In honor of Minority Mental Health Month we hear one man’s struggle with mental illness and his advice for others. Then, we learn about a Milwaukee County program that aims to help people facing eviction. Plus, a local COVID-19 survivor shares her story to help this global pandemic feel a little more personal.

Guests:

  • Benny Perez-Reyez, Principal Owner of Clover-Phoenix Capital and suicide survivor
  • David Crowley is the Milwaukee County Executive; Jim Mathy, Milwaukee County Housing Division Administrator
  • Danielle Nelson, COVID-19 survivor