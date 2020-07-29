Wednesday on Lake Effect: Minority Mental Health, Eviction Crisis, Surviving COVID-19

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
In honor of Minority Mental Health Month we hear one man’s struggle with mental illness and his advice for others. Then, we learn about a Milwaukee County program that aims to help people facing eviction. Plus, a local COVID-19 survivor shares her story to help this global pandemic feel a little more personal.
Guests:
- Benny Perez-Reyez, Principal Owner of Clover-Phoenix Capital and suicide survivor
- David Crowley is the Milwaukee County Executive; Jim Mathy, Milwaukee County Housing Division Administrator
- Danielle Nelson, COVID-19 survivor