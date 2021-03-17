Wednesday on Lake Effect: State Superintendent Candidate, COVID-19 & Pregnancy, Downtown Changes

Two candidates are in the running for Wisconsin’s top education job: Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction.

The candidates are former Brown Deer superintendent Deborah Kerr and Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly. Kerr has the backing of some prominent conservatives and Underly has received endorsements from liberal groups, including the state teachers’ union.

The state superintendent crafts an education spending proposal every two years and provides guidance and support to publicly-funded schools.