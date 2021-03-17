Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: State Superintendent Candidate, COVID-19 & Pregnancy, Downtown Changes

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

We hear from one of the state superintendent candidates about her plans to return to in-person learning. An OBGYN answers common questions about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy. Then, we look at some of the many ways Milwaukee’s downtown has changed over the last decade. Plus, we learn about the Irish traditions of St. Patrick’s Day.

Guests:

  • Deborah Kerr, state superintendent candidate
  • Dr. Sheldon Wasserman, OBGYN at Ascension Medical group
  • Tom Daykin, covers commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Tim McMahn, associate professor of history at Marquette University

Related Content

'Our Children Are Not Partisan': An Interview With State Superintendent Candidate Deborah Kerr

By Mar 16, 2021
Courtesy Deborah Kerr

Two candidates are in the running for Wisconsin’s top education job: Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction.

The candidates are former Brown Deer superintendent Deborah Kerr and Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly. Kerr has the backing of some prominent conservatives and Underly has received endorsements from liberal groups, including the state teachers’ union.

The state superintendent crafts an education spending proposal every two years and provides guidance and support to publicly-funded schools.

OBGYN Answers Questions Surrounding Pregnancy And The COVID-19 Vaccine

By 6 minutes ago
Marina Demidiuk / stock.adobe.com

The World Health Organization says they don’t have any reason to believe there are specific risks that would outweigh the benefits of pregnant women getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although pregnant women were not included in the vaccine trials, more than 15,000 pregnant women in the U.S. have received the vaccine — with no evidence of complications, according to Dr. Sheldon Wasserman. He’s an OBGYN with the Ascencion medical group and the former chair of the Wisconsin section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOB).

Coronavirus Is Bringing St Patrick's Day Back To Its Temperance Beginnings

By & Mar 17, 2020
William Murphy / Flickr

St. Patrick’s Day is typically celebrated through parades and pubs packed with people from the early morning late into the evening — but celebrations will be very different this year.

Ireland has cancelled all St. Patrick’s Day parades and closed the bars through the end of the month to curb the spread of coronavirus. Similar measures have also been taken around the world, including here in Milwaukee.