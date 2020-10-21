Wednesday on Lake Effect: Vaccine Liability, Prolonged Grief Disorder, Travel Guide Rick Steves

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
We explore the legality around vaccine liability and how it could apply to a future COVID-19 vaccine. Then, we learn how grief can turn into prolonged grief disorder and how the pandemic could be causing an uptick of it. Plus, travel guide Rick Steves shares new things he’s learned to appreciate while staying at home.
Guests:
- Jon Groth, attorney
- Dr. Joseph Goveas, assistant professor at the Institute for Health & Equity at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Rick Steves, travel expert and author