Wednesday on Lake Effect: Vaccine Rights, Voters’ Hopes for New Administration, Fit For You

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
We learn about the legal concerns surrounding employer-mandated vaccinations. Then, a healthcare worker explains what getting the vaccine means to him. We hear from local voters about what they hope for with the new administration. Plus, we talk to a local bike shop owner about how business has boomed during the pandemic.
Guests:
- Barbara Zabawa, clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Mike Groom, emergency room RN in Kenosha
- Van Mobley, Thiensville Village President; Dennis Walton, outreach coordinator for Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative; Othman Atta, director of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee
- Brent Emery, co-owner of Emerys Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness