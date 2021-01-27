Related Program: 
Wednesday on Lake Effect: Vaccine Rights, Voters’ Hopes for New Administration, Fit For You

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

We learn about the legal concerns surrounding employer-mandated vaccinations. Then, a healthcare worker explains what getting the vaccine means to him. We hear from local voters about what they hope for with the new administration. Plus, we talk to a local bike shop owner about how business has boomed during the pandemic.

Guests:

  • Barbara Zabawa, clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
  • Mike Groom, emergency room RN in Kenosha
  • Van Mobley, Thiensville Village President; Dennis Walton, outreach coordinator for Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative; Othman Atta, director of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee
  • Brent Emery, co-owner of Emerys Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness

Can Employers Fire You For Not Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine? Yes, But It's Difficult

More Wisconsinites are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 every day and as the state gets closer to making the vaccine available to the general public, some employers are wondering if they can require their employees to get vaccinated.

The problem is, not everyone can get the shot either for physical reasons or for religious reasons, Barbara Zabawa says. She is a clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee with a focus in health and wellness law and compliance. 

Emergency Room Nurse Says Vaccine Allows Him Not To Worry About Getting Sick At Work

Mike Groom is an emergency room registered nurse. Once the vaccine was available at his hospital, he signed up to get his first dose and has now completed both doses.

He has been COVID-19 negative since the beginning of the pandemic but says getting the vaccine means a lot to him.

“I really can’t afford to be missing work too much, so the vaccine, if anything, helps me keep safe while I’m at work and that’s where my decision ultimately came from as far as getting the vaccine,” he says.

How A Milwaukee Bike Shop Is Meeting The Pandemic-Fueled Demand For Bicycles

Emery’s Cycling Triathlon & Fitness has been selling bikes in Milwaukee since 1963. Brent Emery, son of founders Marilyn and Richard, now co-owns the business with his brother Ben. The company has stores in Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls.

Brent Emery says demand for bikes has been high since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This is something he  says he expected when the pandemic first began.