Why Some People Have 'Jumped The Line' To Receive Leftover Vaccine Doses

By 34 minutes ago
  • People line up on the first day of Clark County's pilot COVID-19 vaccination program at Cashman Center on Jan. 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    People line up on the first day of Clark County's pilot COVID-19 vaccination program at Cashman Center on Jan. 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES

In Wisconsin and elsewhere, some people who are not at high-risk for COVID-19 infection have been able to “jump the line” and get vaccinated when providers have had extra doses.

Thirty-three-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announced on Twitter that he was able to get the vaccine, even though he is not eligible under Wisconsin’s prioritization plan. Right now, it includes healthcare workers, first responders and people age 65 and older.

Lasry told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lauren, got a call from her uncle, who is a rabbi at Ovation Chai Point Senior Living Center in Milwaukee, offering them extra vaccine doses.

Gov. Tony Evers responded to the “jumping the line” issue during a media briefing Friday morning.

“We encourage people that are vaccinating, rather than throwing out a dose of vaccine, they should just get it in somebody’s arm,” Evers said. “We personally — my wife and I — have not jumped the line. We’re still waiting for our primary care physician to give us a call … but I don’t know the circumstances under which [Lasry’s vaccination] happened.”

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk added that Pfizer vaccine vials hold five or six doses, and the Moderna vaccine holds 10.

“Once you’ve gone into a vial, you can’t just put it back into the refrigerator and use the rest tomorrow – you have to empty that particular vial,” she said. “Let’s say you were planning for 50 people, you had five [Moderna] vials, 41 people show up. Now you’ve got nine doses left in that vial. So that is how this happens on a practical, pragmatic basis.”

Willems Van Dijk said many health providers are keeping waiting lists of people they can call when they have extra doses.

“Many of them are triaging those lists, so if you’re over 65, you’re the first one called,” she said. “We don’t want a dose wasted … that is how this can happen even with excellent planning.”

When asked whether DHS wants vaccinators to have back-up plans in place so that extra doses go to vulnerable adults, Willems Van Dijk said vaccinators do sign agreements saying they will adhere to the state’s vaccine prioritization plan.

“If they perpetually violate those recommendations, we talk with them and have the option of not giving them more vaccine,” Willems Van Dijk said. “But we have also said, ‘Get the vaccine in arms.’ And there is no way we can police every vaccine that is put in an arm.”

Tags: 
WUWM
WUWM News
Coronavirus
vaccine

Related Content

Wisconsin Demand For COVID-19 Vaccine 'Four Times Higher Than The Supply' Says Health Official

By 2 hours ago
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Sometime Friday afternoon, communities across Wisconsin should get the word on how much COVID-19 vaccine they can expect to receive for use next week. The issue is key, as health officials try to coordinate vaccination of not only the remainder of frontline health care workers and others in the so-called phase 1a group, but also more people age 65 and older who first started to receive their shot this week. 

MPS Board President: District Wants Teachers Vaccinated Before Bringing Back Students With IEPs

By Jan 28, 2021
Emily Files / WUWM

Milwaukee Public Schools will bring back some special education students for in-person learning, after repeated warnings from the state and threats of financial sanctions.

Wisconsin Announces Next Groups Eligible For Coronavirus Vaccine, Possibly By March 1

By Jan 27, 2021
Chuck Quirmbach

The state of Wisconsin is spelling out who will tentatively be eligible next for the COVID-19 vaccine, perhaps around March 1. Meanwhile, local officials say they're trying to iron out problems with vaccinating those currently eligible — especially people 65 and older who are not in nursing homes.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says all of the following groups will be eligible for the vaccine no later than March 1, assuming there's enough vaccine:

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is 66% Effective In Preventing Moderate To Severe COVID-19

By 6 hours ago

A global study of nearly 44,000 found that the COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson is 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease.

The study was conducted in the U.S., Latin America and South Africa. The vaccine did better at preventing disease in the U.S. – 72% — and less well in South Africa – 57% efficacy. The efficacy seen in Latin America was 66%.