Wisconsin Added To Chicago Quarantine Order To Curb Virus

By 41 minutes ago
  • Travelers from Wisconsin heading to Chicago will now have to quarantine in Chicago for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19.
    Travelers from Wisconsin heading to Chicago will now have to quarantine in Chicago for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19.
    FormulaNone / Flickr

People traveling from Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and North Dakota to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.

Chicago officials issued the quarantine order in early July. Initially, it applied to travelers from 15 states but has been updated weekly based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The latest expansion announced Tuesday brings the total number of affected states to 22.

Three of the five states bordering Illinois are included in the order; Iowa was listed in a previous update. Chicago officials acknowledged that Wisconsin's inclusion, though, could be more complicated.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of Chicago's Department of Public Health, said city residents who work in Wisconsin or vice versa can continue commuting if their job requires it but should otherwise limit their activities.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he doesn't plan to issue a similar order for travelers statewide. He has urged Illinois residents who visit other states for work or personal reasons to take precautions, including face coverings.

To comply with Chicago's order, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

Chicago officials have acknowledged there’s little way of broadly enforcing the order.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she was not aware of anyone who has been fined by the city for violating it. Arwady said public health officials can write tickets when they find people have violated the order.

Have a question you'd like WUWM to answer? Submit your query below.

_

Tags: 
Coronavirus
WUWM

Related Content

COVID-19 Pandemic Means Changes, Uncertainty For University Researchers In Wisconsin

By 2 hours ago
Courtesy of Katarina Braun and Gage Moreno / University of Wisconsin-Madison

Many in the university research community say science will eventually help find a vaccine for the coronavirus. But across Wisconsin, it's an uncertain time for the thousands of scientists — young and older — studying and working at universities. The COVID-19 pandemic has already brought some changes, and it's expected to bring more.

Can Online Learning Be Better This Fall? These Educators Think So

By 4 hours ago

Wayne Banks is a middle school math teacher and principal in residence for KIPP charter schools. These days, like many teachers around the country, the 29-year-old is working from his apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

Banks has never been formally trained to teach online, but that hasn't stopped him from trying to make his classes as engaging and challenging as possible.

"I really took the opportunity in March to be like, 'I just have to figure this out.' [It was] a do or die for me," Banks says.

German And U.K. Officials Warn Of A Possible New COVID-19 Wave In Europe

By 2 hours ago

The European Union successfully flattened the curve of COVID-19 cases in the spring – but a second wave could be building in parts of the EU, according to both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of Germany's disease agency.

"I'm afraid you are starting to see, in some places, the signs of a second wave of the pandemic" in Europe, Johnson said Tuesday.

What I Read To My Mother On Her Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Last Day

By editor 7 hours ago

The last book I read for myself was One Day: The Extraordinary Story of an Ordinary 24 Hours in America. The last book I read to my kids was The Bad Times of Irma Baumlein. The last book I read to my mother was Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

It has been almost two months since my mother died of COVID-19, and my world feels very much less. Less loving, less stable, less full, less fun, just less. Less, less, less.