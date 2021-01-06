Wisconsin Aims To Ramp Up COVID Vaccinations Following Holiday 'Slowdown'

By 31 minutes ago
  • Nurse Michaela Randerath prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the vaccination center at the Metropolis-Halle events center on Jan. 5 in Potsdam, Germany.
    Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Now that the holiday season is past, Wisconsin leaders hope to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the State Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has administered about a third of the vaccine doses it has received. Of 266,675 doses shipped to the state, 85,609 shots have been given.

During a press call Tuesday, Health Secretary Andrea Palm responded to a question about why the vaccinations aren’t happening more quickly.

“I think there was certainly a slowdown over the holiday break as folks took a little time out of the workforce, and so there were fewer vaccine clinics, fewer opportunities to put vaccines in arms,” Palm said. “It is now certainly time to ramp up and push that vaccine that vaccinators have through the system and into arms as quickly and safely as possible.”

Wisconsin has been vaccinating people in the 1a priority group, including healthcare workers and nursing home residents, for three weeks now.

“It’s important to understand the magnitude of this work,” Palm said. “Vaccinating everyone in Wisconsin who wants a vaccine is the most significant public health intervention we have ever faced, and it will take time.”

Palm said one logistical challenge in the vaccine rollout is that the state doesn’t find out how many doses it will receive from the federal government until the last minute.

“We normally get a final number on Friday and then it ships to us over a few days early the following week,” she said. “So it is not clear to us exactly what our allocation for next week will be.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said Tuesday that the county has begun vaccinating emergency medical service personnel. And, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the city requested an initial 800 vaccine doses from the state, and hopes to begin vaccinating public health and EMS workers as soon as possible.

Next Steps For Vaccine Distribution In Wisconsin, Explained By A Public Health Professional

By & 22 hours ago
cherryandbees / stock.adobe.com

  

Wisconsin has already begun distributing vaccines for COVID-19. The vaccines currently being administered, made by Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses spread a few weeks apart from each other.

The process to choose who becomes eligible for available doses of the vaccine has in many parts been left up to state and local health officials with guidance from the CDC and federal government. That means in each state it can look slightly different.  

In Wisconsin, frontline health care workers and long-term care facilities have been first in line.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Begins In Wisconsin, Health Care Workers First

By Dec 15, 2020
UW Health

Health officials say about 10,000 doses of the first federally-approved, COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Wisconsin. That's about one-fifth of the doses expected in the state by later this week. Health care workers are supposed to be the first to get the vaccine, but most won't be vaccinated until later this month.

Milwaukee VA Workers Start To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, Offer Advice For Others

By Dec 17, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

More health care workers are starting to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine. That includes at the Milwaukee VA hospital, which has about 4,000 employees. The immunization of staff may shed some light on how things will eventually go for veterans who use the Zablocki Medical Center and other VA sites.

COVID-19 Vaccine May Not Get To Long-Term Care Facilities Quickly Enough

By 20 hours ago

Even as the first doses of vaccine arrive in nursing homes and assisted living communities, the COVID-19 death toll among residents and staff of these facilities continues climbing to staggering heights, with the final month of 2020 proving to be the deadliest of the pandemic for long-term care.

There were more than 5,600 deaths linked to long-term care in the last week of December.