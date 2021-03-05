Wisconsin To Announce Who's Included In COVID Vaccine Group 1C Next Week

By 1 hour ago
  • Lorraine Harvey, an in-home care worker, receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Rudolfo Garcia at a clinic at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in South Los Angeles on February 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
    Lorraine Harvey, an in-home care worker, receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Rudolfo Garcia at a clinic at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in South Los Angeles on February 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
    Mario Tama/Getty Images

State health officials gave a little more insight Thursday on when people under 65 with pre-existing conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Deputy Department of Health Services Secretary Julie Willems-Van Dijk said as of Thursday, nearly 60% of people age 65 and older in Wisconsin received one or more doses of the vaccine, as part of group 1A.

Districts across the state started to vaccinate teachers Monday, as part of group 1B.

The CDC has recommended people age 16-64 with preexisting medical conditions be part of phase IC.

Willems Van Dijk said the state will announce its decision on who will be included in 1C next week.

“I'll just take a moment to say, you know, it sounds like a fairly simple group, right people aged 16 to 64 with preexisting conditions,” she said. “But part of the decision making is thinking about which preexisting conditions and really using the CDC's research to look at where the strongest evidence is about which conditions contribute to COVID-19.”

Willems Van Dijk said there’s more research now than a year ago about which conditions are most impacted. But she said compared to other communicable diseases, understanding COVID-19 is still in its infancy.

“It’s complex to, to try and hit the notes just right to include people who we know are at risk, to think about do we put people who might be at risk? And how do we do this in a way that doesn't overwhelm the vaccinating system," she said.

Willems Van Dijk said based on statements from the federal government about increased supply, everyone who wants a vaccine will likely be eligible by May. She anticipates people would still need to be vaccinated through June and the beginning of July

There is online vaccine registry, and Willems Van Dijk also announced a new vaccine assistance hotline on Thursday.

“So, if you need answers to questions about vaccine provider locations, need help with the registry, or just want to learn more about COVID-19 vaccine, you can call 844-684-1064," she explained.

Officials also noted there are 19 confirmed cases of the more contagious UK variant of the virus in Wisconsin, and are advising people to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing.

Tags: 
vaccine
Coronavirus
WUWM News
WUWM

Related Content

Wisconsin Health Official Says Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is In 'Very Normal Range' For Effectiveness

By Mar 3, 2021
Timothy D. Easley / Getty Images

Around 47,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Wisconsin next week. While health officials are pushing the positives of the vaccine — it’s only one dose versus two and the fact that it can be shipped anywhere because it only requires refrigeration and not ultra-cold storage — some people have concerns.

City Of Milwaukee Plans To Complete Educator Vaccinations By March 15

By Mar 3, 2021
Emily Files / WUWM

Updated 10:39 a.m.  

Within the next two weeks, Milwaukee plans to vaccinate all educators living or working in the city who want a shot.

The Milwaukee Health Department announced Tuesday that it expects to receive 17,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses between March 1-15 that will be used for school and childcare workers. Volunteers from Children's Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin will help staff the clinics. 

Biden Says U.S. Will Have Vaccine Supply For All Adults By May, Prioritizes Teachers

By Mar 2, 2021

President Biden said on Tuesday that the U.S. will produce enough vaccines for every adult in the U.S. by the end of May, while making a fresh push to vaccinate school staff over the next month.

"We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May," Biden said, crediting his administration's efforts to boost production and moving up the timeline from the end of July, which is what the president was saying just a few weeks ago.