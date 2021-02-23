Wisconsin Assembly Passes Unemployment Bill, Evers To Sign

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Evers will sign a bipartisan bill that is meant to jump-start updates to the state's antiquated unemployment claims processing system that led to many people waiting weeks or months to get paid during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Gov. Evers will sign a bipartisan bill that is meant to jump-start updates to the state's antiquated unemployment claims processing system that led to many people waiting weeks or months to get paid during the coronavirus pandemic.
    MR DOOMITS / STOCK.ADOBE.COM

The Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan bill designed to jump-start updates to the state's antiquated unemployment claims processing system that led to many people waiting weeks or months to get paid during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers has promised to sign the bill which the Senate passed last week on a 27-3 vote. The Assembly passed it 89-0.

Evers has taken intense criticism for months over a backlog of unemployment claims. He has largely blamed the state's 50-year-old computer processing system for handling the claims, but Republicans said it was a case of mismanagement.

The governor called a special legislative session to consider his plan to spend $5.3 million to start upgrades to the system. Republicans instead put forward an alternate plan that would start the process to find a company to do the upgrade work, but no funding is attached. It is expected to cost $80 million or more.

Evers would have to get approval from the Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee to spend any state money.

Evers said the bill didn't go far enough, but it was a good start.

The bill as passed also waives the one-week waiting period for receiving unemployment benefits until March 14 and extends limited liability from COVID-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools. Both are priorities for Republicans.

Tags: 
WUWM
Coronavirus
Gov. Tony Evers
Wisconsin Legislature

Related Content

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Warns Of Long Road Ahead To Recover Millions Of Lost Jobs

By 4 hours ago

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Tuesday the United States has a "long way" to go to return to full employment, even as he expressed cautious optimism that the economy will recover from the pandemic this year.

COVID-19 In Wisconsin: New Strains Could Upend Downward Trend In Cases, Deaths

By 8 hours ago
Maayan Silver / WUWM

A few months ago, Wisconsin had one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 in the country. Health officials were pleading with people to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hand hygiene. On Monday, the state reported zero COVID deaths and the lowest number of new cases since June.

Milwaukee County Emergency Medical Services Director Dr. Ben Weston says the first thing this means is that the community is doing a good job.

Wisconsin Researcher Calculates 20 Million Years Of Life Have Been Lost To COVID-19

By 5 hours ago
irisphoto1 / stock.adobe.com

A Wisconsin researcher has taken on the grim task of looking at how many years, cumulatively, COVID-19 has cut from people's lives. The answer just for last year, and for the U.S. and 80 other countries with good health statistics, is more than 20 million years. 

The co-authors of the study came up with their lost life metric by subtracting the age of everyone who died of COVID-19 from the life expectancy in the dead person's country, taking gender into account.

'A Loss To The Whole Society': U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 500,000

By Feb 22, 2021

More than 500,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.

This week President Biden is asking Americans to mark the 500,000 deaths with a moment of silence at sunset Monday. He's also ordered flags on all federal buildings lowered to half-staff for five days.