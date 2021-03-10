Wisconsin Bill That Would Allow Dentists To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Public Hearing

By 1 hour ago
  • The Wisconsin Assembly held a public hearing on whether to authorize dentists to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
    The Wisconsin Assembly held a public hearing on whether to authorize dentists to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
    Konstantin Yuganov / stock.adobe.com

Some state lawmakers want to increase the number of health care providers allowed to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

An Assembly committee on Tuesday held a public hearing on a bill that would authorize dentists to inoculate people.

Republican state Rep. Robert Brooks is the author of the measure. He said if the bill passes, Wisconsin would be considered a leader in the COVID-19 vaccination response.

“This would add an additional 3,500 additional vaccinators in the state. Dentists are highly qualified health care professionals that already administer local and general anesthesia on a daily basis. It’s important to note that Minnesota and Illinois already permit dentists to administer flu vaccines,” Brooks said. 

Some Democrats have also signed on to the measure.

But Tim Lundquist of the Wisconsin Association of Health Plans opposes the idea. He said dentists aren’t set up to provide medical services and the bill could create logistical and payment issues.

“Assembly Bill 124 could lead to significant technical challenges in setting up new payment methods for providers who are nearly all out-of-network and unaccustomed to billing of medical services,” Lundquist said.   

The Assembly Committee on Health is expected to vote on the issue at a later date.

Tags: 
WUWM
Coronavirus
vaccine
Wisconsin Legislature
WUWM News

Related Content

Capitol Notes: Bill Banning Transgender Athletes Could Pass, May Be An Election Issue In Wisconsin

By Mar 8, 2021
Maayan Silver

Another hot button issue came up last week before the Wisconsin Legislature.

Republicans introduced a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and collegiate sports in Wisconsin. The authors of the bill say that transgender girls and women have an unfair advantage.  

Democrats and members of the LGBTQ community slammed the proposal, calling it cruel and discriminatory. 

Wisconsin joins more than a dozen other states that are considering such a ban.  

GOP Urges Evers To Spend Federal Aid On In-Person Schools

By Mar 1, 2021
Halfpoint / stock.adobe.com

Assembly Republicans urged Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday to divert more federal COVID-19 relief dollars to schools offering in-person instruction.

Constitutional Convention Call Renewed In Wisconsin

By & Mar 3, 2021
ANN ALTHOUSE / FLICKR

Wisconsin Republicans are reviving efforts to pass a resolution to call a convention of the states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution.

A Wisconsin Assembly committee held a public hearing Wednesday on the proposal, which is identical to one that passed the Assembly last session. It died in the Senate.

The full Legislature in 2017 passed a resolution that allowed for calling a convention to consider a balanced budget amendment. The latest proposal is more expansive.

Wisconsin Republicans Propose Lengthy List of Voting Law Changes

By Mar 3, 2021
Kathy Images / stock.adobe.com

This legislative cycle, Republicans around the country have proposed hundreds of bills that would restrict access to voting, taking aim at issues like absentee voting, voter registration and disability access. Wisconsin Republicans are part of that trend, releasing their plans as well.