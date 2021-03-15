Wisconsin Inmates Say Prisons Didn't Protect Them From COVID-19 As Infection Rates Skyrocketed

By & 39 minutes ago
  • Nearly 11,000 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March, that's more than half of the current Wisconsin prison population.
    Nearly 11,000 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March, that's more than half of the current Wisconsin prison population.
    TRACY KING / FOTOLIA

Prisons have been hotbeds for COVID-19 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC), infection rates are five times higher inside correctional facilities than in the state’s general population.

Vanessa Swales is an investigative reporter for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and recently wrote a story about how COVID-19 has affected Wisconsin prisons.

“The coronavirus has pretty much run rampant across Wisconsin’s state prison system, infecting at least 10,873 inmates throughout the pandemic and that’s more than half of the current prison population. It has also infected roughly 2,500 staff members,” she says.

Swales says many inmates attribute this to lack of action and proper resources — masks are not always given to inmates, hand sanitizer and soap can be hard to find and prisons have continued to keep inmates in large groups and have refused to separate out people who might have COVID-19.

These issues are made worse by fears prisoners have, that asking for better treatment will lead to worse outcomes while they were inside the prison.

“There’s a huge concern that there would be retaliation if they requested more protection,” she says.

Swales says the system itself was not designed to handle the current number of inmates, and especially not during a pandemic. There are nearly 19,500 inmates currently imprisoned in Wisconsin, but the system is only meant to hold just over 17,000 people.

Every inmate that Swales spoke to said they had concerns that overcrowding in their facility was leading to increased spread of COVID-19.

“When you bear that all in mind, being in prison really denies many prisoners the protections we as individuals outside in the ‘real world’ are afforded,” she says.

But whose job is it to make sure prisoners are kept safe? Swales says it starts with Gov. Tony Evers and goes down through the DOC. Some have raised concerns about transparency in the data around COVID-19 in prisons that the DOC has released.

“Anecdotally, I found out while reporting this story that people were dying whilst I was reporting this story and it was not reflected in the numbers released by the DOC, and for many criminal justice advocates, they feel more inmates have died and that there is this lack of transparency,” she says.

Evers has also received criticism for not providing resources to prisons but instead trying to prevent the spread outside of prisons, which he said could help stop it from getting in. He also said in December that overcrowding does not make inmates more vulnerable to getting COVID-19.

While the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention has advocated for prisoners and prison staff to be prioritized in vaccine distribution, Wisconsin has not followed that advice.

Republican lawmakers passed legislation in the state Senate that would bar any inmate from being prioritized for the vaccine and while that bill has not passed in the Assembly, Swales says that has become the state’s practice.

“That decided opinion that inmates should not receive the vaccine before the general population, it still stands in many circles and with whom I’ve spoken to,” she says. “In some respects, Wisconsin is behind.”

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
incarceration
Coronavirus
vaccine

Related Content

Prisoner Advocacy Groups Call On Evers To Help Slow COVID-19 Spread In Wisconsin Prisons

By Oct 20, 2020
Stocker / stock.adobe.com

Family members and loved ones of people incarcerated in Wisconsin are growing more concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

At least three state prisons have reported outbreaks among inmates, and at least two people have died at the Dodge County Correctional Facility. The number of deaths from COVID-19 inside prisons could be higher, but the Department of Corrections doesn’t release that information due to privacy concerns.

Protesters In Milwaukee March For The Safety Of Those In Prison At Risk Of Catching COVID-19

By Olivia Richardson Aug 21, 2020
Olivia Richardson

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every part of life — including in prisons. On Thursday, a small group of protesters in Milwaukee joined a national movement to advocate for safety for those held in prison as a part of the #JustUs campaign.

“It's got to be us that leads the charge because no one understands what it is to be behind bars,” said Caliph Muab'El, an organizer and executive director of Breaking Barriers Mentoring

Roots Of Mass Incarceration: The Policies That Led To 2.2 Million People Behind Bars

By Nov 4, 2019
Bart Everson / Wikimedia

More than 2 million people are currently imprisoned in the U.S. Although the country has just 4% of the world's population, it accounts for a quarter of the world's prison population.

So, how did the country get to this place? People point to different pieces of legislation as the main cause for mass incarceration. But researcher Reggie Jackson says it's the result of a complex web of laws and policy decisions that created this issue.

How Prison Gerrymandering In Wisconsin Will Impact The Census

By & Maggie Holdorf Feb 25, 2020
Tomasz Zajda / stock.adobe.com

The 2020 census will impact the nation — from determining how much federal money will go to states, to dividing congressional seats, to helping city planners organize and build for their futures. However, a less than stellar rollout and controversy over a citizenship question proposed by the Trump administration have severely hampered projections of its accuracy.