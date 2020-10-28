In Wisconsin, Trump Sees 'Giant Red Wave;' Democrats Concern Is Coronavirus

By 2 hours ago
  • President Donald Trump speaks in West Salem Tuesday afternoon.
    President Donald Trump speaks in West Salem Tuesday afternoon.
    Chuck Quirmbach

President Donald Trump contends a "great red wave" of Republican voters will help him carry Wisconsin in the Nov. 3 election. Trump spoke Tuesday evening at a rally in West Salem, near La Crosse.

Public opinion polls show Trump trailing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Wisconsin by between 5 and 9 percentage points. But Trump says he has help on the way — if his supporters get out and vote.

"Gotta get out, this is the thing. Just remember, the great red wave,” he told the crowd.

Trump says he's behind in the polls because some of his backers don't talk to pollsters.

"Got a lot of hidden votes out there. I don't know if I'm supposed to be complimented by that or not, but they're hidden. They don't want to talk. See, they are all action, right, they call that all action," he said.

Trump's plan to activate what he says are his silent supporters continues to be to attack critics of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and to downplay the severity of the coronavirus. He told a few thousand people at the La Crosse Speedway that next week's election offers a clear choice on the future of the U.S. economy.

"It's a choice between a Trump boom and a Biden lockdown. Let's lock it all down, and by the way, speaking of lockdowns, let's get your governor to open it up,” Trump said, to cheers.

The "45" on the speedway's scoreboard refers to Donald Trump being the 45th President of the United States.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that 64 more people in the state have died of COVID-19, a one day high. The state also announced a new one-day record in confirmed cases of the virus, with more than 5,200.

The president also commented on another development this week, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that said absentee ballots have to be returned to Wisconsin polling places by Election Day and not by up to six days later.

Gov. Tony Evers speaks Tuesday during a media briefing on the coronavirus.
Credit Screenshot / Wisconsin Department of Health Services

"We had a great ruling. Right here. We had a great ruling, right? Supreme Court said ‘Nope, that's your date. It's called Nov. 3.’  That's your date, right?" Trump said.

During the rest of Trump's hour-long speech, he repeated this year’s campaign themes — that the 2019 federal tax cut was good for the nation, that he will protect gun ownership, oppose abortions, and that former Vice President Biden isn't mentally healthy enough to be elected.

Trump paused during his remarks to play a video critical of his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

The Biden campaign responded on a conference call with Wisconsin reporters that included former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona. Flake says he's still a conservative. But he explained his recent endorsement of Biden by saying the Democrat wants to preserve the institutions of democracy.

"There is nothing more conservative than wanting to preserve those institutions — like freedom of the press, like separation of powers, like the independence of the judiciary," Flake said.

And La Crosse-area U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, a Democrat, told the media that politics has gotten too mean-spirited and vicious.

"It's one of the reasons I'm a big supporter of Joe Biden. Joe Biden doesn't see a red America or a blue America. He sees a red, white and blue America, and the need for us to come together, now more than ever, as we're dealing with a global pandemic that's taking too many lives in our community,” Kind said.

Many Trump supporters arrived early for the speech. Masks were not common before, during or after the President's remarks.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

But President Trump appeared to send many of his rally-goers home happy, including Steve Long.

"Look what he's done with China as far as tariffs and bringing jobs back to the states, and he's just doing a great job,” Long told WUWM.

The GOP's late push to carry Wisconsin again continues Wednesday afternoon, when Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Mosinee. 

Biden is expected to visit Wisconsin on Friday.

Tags: 
WUWM
President Trump
Joe Biden
election
WUMM News

Related Content

Trump Heads West In Wisconsin, Looking For Independent Voters

By Oct 27, 2020
Scott Olson / Getty Images

After two stops in southern Wisconsin over the last two weekends, President Donald Trump takes his reelection campaign to western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. He's scheduled to speak in West Salem, near La Crosse.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky says the western part of the state remains politically independent and potentially up for grabs. 

Many Latino Men Are Supporting President Trump This Election

By 4 hours ago

Reymundo Torres is an Arizonan, a devout Roman Catholic, ethnically Mexican and a staunch supporter of the president.

"The thing that initially attracted me and keeps me tied to him is that he has taught Republicans how to not just win, but no longer throw our faces and bodies in front of every punch that the left is willing to throw," Torres said.

Mayors Of Wisconsin's Largest Cities Lay Out Election Safety Plans

By Oct 27, 2020
Marti Mikkelson

The mayors of Milwaukee and four other cities shared their election coronavirus safety plans and other logistics during a conference call on Monday. Early in-person voting has been underway for a week in Milwaukee. Mayor Tom Barrett says the city has invested $250,000 worth of plexiglass at the polling places to help protect voters and election workers from COVID-19.

Push Is On In Wisconsin To Return 320,000 Outstanding Absentee Ballots

By & Scott Bauer Oct 27, 2020
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Democrats and Republicans in the battleground state of Wisconsin were pushing Tuesday to get 320,000 outstanding absentee ballots returned by the close of polls on Election Day. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to extend the deadline to receive and count ballots, as Democrats had wanted.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck final push,” said Ben Wikler, who chairs the Wisconsin Democratic Party, which has been advocating absentee voting more aggressively than Republicans.