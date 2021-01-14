Wisconsin's House Delegation Votes Along Party Lines In Second Trump Impeachment

By 2 hours ago
  • An article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection against President Donald Trump sits on a table at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 13 in Washington, D.C.
    An article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection against President Donald Trump sits on a table at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 13 in Washington, D.C.
    Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted Thursday to impeach Republican President Donald Trump for the second time during his term.

The vote was 232-197, with Wisconsin’s delegation voting along party lines.

The articles of impeachment charge Trump with inciting a riot inside the U.S. Capitol, in which five people died.

Several members of Wisconsin’s delegation spoke during the debate, including Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore of Milwaukee.

She recounted the terror she felt after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying the Nov. 3 election results for President-elect Joe Biden.

“The president radicalized American citizens and as his vice president fled from a lynch mob while people died, he watched with glee,” she said.

Moore said she voted in favor of impeachment because she fears what Trump could do in his remaining days in office. For instance, she said he could declassify documents that would put the country at a security risk.

Another person who voted yes was Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan of Madison. He said he’s still trying to absorb the magnitude of last week’s events. 

“The U.S. Capitol has not been breached for over 200 years since the War of 1812, that is until last week, when it wasn’t another country that attacked us, but our own president,” said Pocan.   

Pocan declared Trump “unfit to be president.”

But, Republicans in the Wisconsin delegation voted against impeachment, including Rep. Glenn Grothman of Greenbush.

He called the articles of impeachment “preposterous” and sayid Trump’s comments, which led to the riot, were taken out of context.

“He clearly said he wanted peaceful and patriotic demonstration. He did say he wanted people to ‘fight like hell or we’re not going to have a country anymore’ but that’s obviously standard hyperbole and not meant  to aim at physical fights,” said Grothman. 

Another Republican who voted against impeachment was Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wausau. He reminded colleagues that the punishment seems contrary to what incoming President-elect Joe Biden has been advocating.

“Madame Speaker, Joe Biden has been talking about unity and healing. Is that what this is today? Is accusing Republican lawmakers of sedition and calls for expulsion the plan for healing?” said Tiffany.

Other Republican members of Wisconsin’s delegation who voted against impeachment include Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil.

Democrat Ron Kind voted with the other Wisconsin Democrats to impeach President Trump.

Tags: 
WUWM
insurrection
impeachment
WUWM News

Related Content

House Impeaches Trump A 2nd Time, Citing Insurrection At U.S. Capitol

By 21 hours ago

Updated at 7:13 p.m. ET

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump for "high crimes and misdemeanors" — specifically, for inciting an insurrection against the federal government at the U.S. Capitol.

Just one week before he will leave office, Trump has now become the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

Wednesday's vote came a week after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a chaotic scene that left five people dead.

4 Ways President Trump's 2nd Impeachment Will Change Washington

By 9 hours ago

One week after a violent mob breached the U.S. Capitol, threatened lawmakers and forced evacuations, members returned to the House floor. What followed was an emotional, and often angry, debate about recrimination for the president who many argued incited the riot that resulted in five dead.

About 20,000 National Guard Members To Deploy For Inauguration, Officials Say

By 21 hours ago

Updated 3:15 p.m. ET

Local and federal security officials expect about 20,000 National Guard members to be involved in securing Washington, D.C., for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

"I think you can expect to see somewhere upwards of beyond 20,000 members of the National Guard that will be here in the footprint of the District of Columbia," Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday.

Man Photographed In 'Camp Auschwitz' Sweatshirt During U.S. Capitol Riot Is Arrested

By editor 21 hours ago

One of the most enduring images of the assault on the U.S. Capitol was that of a long-haired, bearded man wearing a black sweatshirt with a skull and crossbones graphic and the words "Camp Auschwitz" in large letters.

The FBI, in an affidavit released prior to a court appearance Wednesday, identified him as Robert Packer, 56, of Newport News, Va.