'You Always Keep Worrying': Rohingya Refugee In Milwaukee Says About His Family In Myanmar

By & 1 hour ago
  • Anuwar Kasim and his three children in their Milwaukee home.
    Anuwar Kasim and his three children in their Milwaukee home.
    Emily Files / WUWM

On Feb 1., the democratically-elected government of Myanmar was taken over in a military coup. The southeastern Asian country, also known as Burma, has dealt with political instability since 1948, when it declared independence from British rule.

This is the same military which for decades has been persecuting a Muslim ethnic minority in the country who call themselves Rohingya. Since the 1990s, over a million Rohingya have fled the country and become refugees around the world.

Milwaukee has one of the largest communities of Rohingya people in the entire United States, many of whom still have family still in the country.

Anuwar Kasim escaped a military work camp in Myanmar when he was 30 years old, he spent time as a refugee in Malaysia and in 2015, resettled in Milwaukee with his two daughters and his wife.

He says the coup has been stressful for him because there have been internet blackouts, which make it difficult to contact family.

“If you cannot talk to them then you always keep worrying, you know, what has happened to them. You know whether they are safe or not or that they have food to eat,” says Kasim.

President Biden has called for the release of political prisoners being held in the country, like leader of the democratically-elected National League for Democracy (NLD) Aung San Suu Kyi, and has announced sanctions targeted at the military, including withholding $1 billion in Burmese government funds that the United States currently holds.

Kasim says he wants the U.S. to stay involved with Myanmar and above all else, he wants peace for the Rohingya people.

“I’d like to see peace, people be able to [live] peaceful life, do whatever they want to do, you know, good life, economic prosperous life,” he says. “For the Rohingya, for us, whether it is NLD government or the military government, we just wanted to live peacefully.”

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
Rohingya

Related Content

'I Feel That I Belong To This Place': Anuwar Kasim

By Jun 28, 2019
Andrew Trumbull / Burmese Rohingya Community of Wisconsin

The latest installment of I’m An American tells the story of a Rohingya man. The series explores what it means to be an American for people from underrepresented groups. It also gives them the chance to share their stories about their racial and ethnic identities.

I met Anuwar Kasim on a chilly Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee. It was at the headquarters of the Burmese Rohingya Community of Wisconsin (BRCW) on Howell near Layton Boulevard.

Milwaukee Likely Has Largest Rohingya Refugee Community In US

By Jan 4, 2019
Emily Files

You may have heard of one of the world's fastest-growing refugee crises: the Rohingya exodus out of Myanmar, the Southeast Asian country also known as Burma.

After long waits in countries like Malaysia or Bangladesh, a tiny percentage of the world’s Burmese refugees end up right here in Milwaukee. In fact, they are the top arriving refugee group to Wisconsin.

'Deeply Disturbing' Conditions For Rohingya In Myanmar, And Those Yet To Return

By May 29, 2018

The monsoon season is almost upon some of the world's largest refugee camps in Bangladesh. Heavy rains threaten to inundate and cause landslides on denuded hillsides in southeast Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, which the U.N. estimates is now home to more than 900,000 ethnic Rohingya refugees.

What Myanmar's Coup Means For The Rohingya

By Feb 11, 2021

This month's military coup in Myanmar has made an already dire situation for Rohingya refugees even worse, say human rights activists. Now, prospects are even more unlikely for hundreds of thousands to return to Myanmar from sprawling camps in neighboring Bangladesh.

"The coup is obviously good for no one," says Matthew Smith, cofounder of the human rights advocacy group Fortify Rights. "But for the Rohingya, the risk is heightened. This is the military regime responsible for the atrocities over many, many years."