Young Girl Fatally Shot Over The Weekend Lost Brother To Gun Violence In 2017

By 1 hour ago
  • Nevaeha Ware was fatally shot over the weekend, the 13-year-old lost her brother in 2017 to gun violence. In a interview after her brother's death, she said she dreamed of becoming a doctor.
A 13-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot over the weekend lost her brother to gun violence in 2017.

Nevaeha Ware had dreams of becoming a doctor, telling Journal Sentinel columnist James E. Causey in 2017 that she wanted to take care of the children who needed to go to the doctor but couldn't afford to go.

While at her elementary school on another story Causey happened to interview Ware three days after her brother was fatally shot. Ware, then 9, told Causey how much she missed her brother.

Police say Ware was a passenger in a vehicle in Milwaukee Saturday when someone in another vehicle fired several shots and struck her.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. And police have made no arrests.

Family friend Valerie Whittley says Ware's family is distraught and is looking for answers. Whittley says Ware was a fun and happy child who didn't like to see people sad.

Twenty-five children were homicide victims in Milwaukee last year.

Tags: 
WUWM
gun violence
Milwaukee Youth

Related Content

Free Gunlocks, Music Video Offered As Milwaukee Tries To Reduce Gun Violence

By Nov 24, 2020
Screen capture from Put Em' Down music video

New efforts to reduce gun violence are underway in the Milwaukee area. One new plan involves having city of Milwaukee firefighters responding to an emergency call hand out free gun safety locks to any city resident who wants one.

The gunlocks, which use a small cable and padlock through the firing mechanism, or barrel, to prevent a gun from firing, will also be available at Milwaukee fire stations.

New Homicide Dashboard Aimed At Reducing Milwaukee Killings

By Oct 6, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

There have been more than 140 homicides in Milwaukee this year, about double the number last year at this time. It's possible that in 2020, the city will set a new record for killings, most of which involve fatal shootings.

Creators of a new online tool at the Medical College of Wisconsin hope to eventually reduce the violence.

'Mistakes Don't Make A Person': Incarcerated Milwaukee Teens Open Up In Podcast

By Jun 11, 2019
Emily Files

Earlier this year, NPR's Education Team announced it was holding a podcast challenge for students. With help from teachers, middle and high schoolers from around the country submitted thousands of audio stories.

One podcast from the Milwaukee area stood out and was named a finalist. It came from three incarcerated teenagers at the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center. The students go by the pseudonyms JT, JC and Joe.

Empowering Girls, Empowering Youth at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

By Bonnie North Nov 4, 2016
Boys and Girls Clubs

Whether its Beyonce's Run the World (Girls) or Emma Watson's (Hermione from Harry Potter) #HeforShe campaign, young people are increasingly seeing the world through the lens of female empowerment.

When it started, more than 125 years ago, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee only served boys, but they’ve progressed over the intervening decades.  Since 1984, the organization has been open to girls as well.