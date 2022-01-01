Airs Sundays at 7 p.m.

All In, All Out focuses on promoting greater communication and collaboration in reentry/reform/decarceration efforts in Wisconsin and showcasing the successes, humanity and agency of people with criminal records.

The show is part of a small community of podcast/radio shows in Wisconsin working to correct the narrative about the justice system and how we can better bring about a justice system more worthy of that name.

All In, All Out is produced in partnership with The Community, the Wisconsin Decarceration Platform and the Milwaukee School of Engineering.