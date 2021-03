Airs Saturdays at 11 am & 8 pm

Packed with trivia, comedy and celebrity guests, Ask Me Another is like an amusement park for your brain. Host Ophira Eisenberg and musician Jonathan Coulton take brilliant contestants on a roller coaster that'll make you laugh and scream (out the answers)—and barely anyone throws up in a trash can. Ask Me Another is recorded in front of a live audience at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY, and on the road in your city.

Distributed by: NPR