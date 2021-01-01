The Capitol Steps began as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize the very people and places that employed them.

Many of the Steps ignored the conventional wisdom ("Don't quit your day job!"), and although not all of the current members of the Steps are former Capitol Hill staffers, taken together the performers have worked in a total of eighteen Congressional offices and represent 62 years of collective House and Senate staff experience.

Since they began, the Capitol Steps have recorded over 30 albums, including their latest, Fiscal Shades of Gray. They've been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC, and PBS, and can be heard 4 times a year on NPR stations nationwide during their Politics Takes a Holiday radio specials.