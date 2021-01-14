Thursday on Lake Effect: Act 10 Vs. Insurrection, Political Rhetoric, Historic WI Representatives

Thursday on Lake Effect:

We look at comparisons between the Act 10 protests in Madison and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Then, we talk about the power rhetoric has when it comes from elected officials. We meet the first Asian-American person elected to the state legislature and hear her plans to push for more equitable laws. Plus, a look back at the latest Listen MKE which featured local leaders talking about their experiences with COVID-19.

