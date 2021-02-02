Tuesday on Lake Effect: Distrix Gerrymandering Game, Science Moms, Physics of Sledding

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We learn about the game Distrix and how it illuminates the issue of gerrymandering through gameplay. A UW climate science professor explains why she is taking part in a new group called Science Moms. We learn about the physics of sledding - from the kind of sled you use to the best snow conditions. Plus, we hear from Stephen Hull, a self-taught musician from Racine about why he feels so connected to blues music.

Guests: