Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Distrix Gerrymandering Game, Science Moms, Physics of Sledding

Published February 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We learn about the game Distrix and how it illuminates the issue of gerrymandering through gameplay. A UW climate science professor explains why she is taking part in a new group called Science Moms. We learn about the physics of sledding - from the kind of sled you use to the best snow conditions. Plus, we hear from Stephen Hull, a self-taught musician from Racine about why he feels so connected to blues music.

Guests:

  • Matt Petering, associate professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering at UW-Milwaukee and the owner of Distrix games
  • Tracey Holloway, UW-Madison professor in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Department of Atmospheric and Ocean Sciences
  • Dr. Jax Sanders, assistant professor of physics at Marquette University
  • Stephen Hull, Racine-based blues musician
