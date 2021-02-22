Monday on Lake Effect: “Growing Up Milwaukee”, Head Nod Roundtable, Johnson Controls, Bubbler Talk

Monday on Lake Effect:

We speak with the director of the documentary “Growing Up Milwaukee”, about how she tells the stories behind the city’s negative statistics. Then, we examine the significance of the head nod in Black culture. We learn about Johnson Controls' big move away from downtown Milwaukee and into the suburbs. The latest Bubbler Talk explores the annexation of the village of Granville. Plus, we’ll learn about the shortfalls in the court system when it comes to court interpreters and a training program hoping to solve them.

Guest: