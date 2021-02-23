Tuesday on Lake Effect: George Marshall Clark’s Unmarked Grave, Education Spending, Rishi Tea

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We learn about the 1861 lynching of George Marshall Clark in Milwaukee and an activist’s efforts to place a marker at his unmarked grave. Then, WUWM education reporter Emily Files breaks down Governor Tony Evers’ plans for education spending. Plus, we’ll hear from the president and founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals about how business has been impacted by COVID-19. He’ll also give tips on how to brew the perfect cup of tea.

