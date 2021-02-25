© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday on Lake Effect: Universal Basic Income, Black History Books, 'Choosing A Stone,' Purim

Published February 25, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST

Thursday on Lake Effect:

We learn about a pilot program in Milwaukee that aims to lift people out of poverty. Then, we get a list of books about Black history that focus on Black creators and innovators. Local poet Richard Hedderman talks about his latest collection, Choosing A Stone. Plus, we learn about the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Guests:

  • Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Milwaukee's ninth district
  • Hermoine Bell-Henderson, business, technology and periodicals coordinator for the Milwaukee Public Library
  • Richard Hedderman, poet and author of Choosing A Stone
  • Cantor David Barash, Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun
  • Kristin Reisenauer, owner and lead wedding planner of Natural Elegance Events
