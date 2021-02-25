Thursday on Lake Effect: Universal Basic Income, Black History Books, 'Choosing A Stone,' Purim
Thursday on Lake Effect:
We learn about a pilot program in Milwaukee that aims to lift people out of poverty. Then, we get a list of books about Black history that focus on Black creators and innovators. Local poet Richard Hedderman talks about his latest collection, Choosing A Stone. Plus, we learn about the Jewish holiday of Purim.
Guests:
- Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Milwaukee's ninth district
- Hermoine Bell-Henderson, business, technology and periodicals coordinator for the Milwaukee Public Library
- Richard Hedderman, poet and author of Choosing A Stone
- Cantor David Barash, Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun
- Kristin Reisenauer, owner and lead wedding planner of Natural Elegance Events