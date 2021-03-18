Thursday on Lake Effect: State Superintendent Candidate, 'Coded Bias', COVID-19 Cleaning Technology, The Legacy Of Earlene Fuller
We hear from Wisconsin State Superintendent candidate Jill Underly on what she would do if elected. We speak with the director of “Coded Bias” about the impact bias in algorithms can have. A UW-Milwaukee professor shares his work on a disinfecting spray that could help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Plus, learn about the life and legacy of Milwaukee bowler and designer Earlene Fuller.
Guest:
- Jill Underly, candidate for Wisconsin State Superintendent
- Shalini Kantayya, director & producer of “Coded Bias”
- Konstantin Sobolev, professor of civil & environmental engineering at UW-Milwaukee
- David Driscoll, curator of economic history for the Wisconsin Historical Society