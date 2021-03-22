Monday on Lake Effect: Stimulus Package, Bubbler Talk, Listen MKE, The Home Front
We learn why Milwaukee is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the federal stimulus package. Bubbler Talk looks into a big chunk of metal in the city. Then, we’ll hear some of the latest Listen MKE where local business owners reflect on the struggles and the strength they found during the pandemic. Plus, learn about Wisconsin’s history with German POW camps, and how it influenced a Milwaukee author’s new novel, The Home Front.
Guests:
- Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter
- Bubbler Talk
- Arielle & Brandon Hawthorne, owners of Twisted Plants restaurant in Cudahy
- Listen MKE
- DW Hanneken, Milwaukee author