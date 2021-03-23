Tuesday on Lake Effect: Teacher Diversity Report, COVID Earners, End Of The Line, FemFest Panel

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We dig into a report about why the state has so few Black and brown teachers and possible solutions. While many businesses have struggled through the pandemic, we’ll hear from someone who actually started a business last year as part of our COVID Earners series. Then, we hear from a filmmaker of End of the Line, who documented the women of Standing Rock working to protect their land and water. Plus, we’ll look at the importance of women in music with one of the presenters at this year’s Riverwest FemFest.

Guests: