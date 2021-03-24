Wednesday on Lake Effect: Youth Organization Merger, “Main Streets”, Early Spring Gardening, Pandemic Performers
Wednesday on Lake Effect we learn about the merger Running Rebels and We Got This, two Milwaukee organizations that work with young people. Then, travel show host John McGivern talks about the end of “Around the Corner,” and his new show “Main Streets.” We’ll learn what you should and shouldn’t do in the garden this time of year. Plus, Milwaukee musician Brett Newski talks about the new ways he’s channeled his creativity during the pandemic.
Guests:
- Dawn Barnett, co-executive director of Running Rebels; Victor Barnett, founder & director of Running Rebels; Andre Ellis, founder of We Got This
- Lois Maurer, producer & director of “Main Streets”; John McGivern, host of “Main Streets”
- Melinda Myers, gardening expert
- Brett Newski, Milwaukee musician