Thursday on Lake Effect: Rishi Tea, Gerrymandering Board Game, Forest Home Cemetery Symbolism, Clover MKE

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll hear from the president and founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals based in Milwaukee about how his business has been impacted by COVID-19. We’ll tell you about a new board game called Distrix and how it illuminates the issue of gerrymandering through gameplay. We speak with a Forest Home Cemetery historian to learn about the art and symbolism found on gravestones. Plus, we’ll tell you about a new plant shop in Milwaukee focused on sustainability.
- Joshua Kaiser, president & founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals
- Matt Petering, associate professor of industrial & manufacturing engineering at UW-Milwaukee
- Paul Haubrich, tour guide & historian at Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery
- Maggie Murphy & Sissy Butner, owners of Clover MKE