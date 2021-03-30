Tuesday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 Vaccine, 'Send For Me,' How Did You Do That?

Tuesday on Lake Effect, we learn about the legal concerns surrounding employer-mandated vaccinations and at-home COVID-19 testing. Then, author Lauren Fox talks about her book Send for Me and why it’s important to continue discussing the horrors of World War II. Bubbler Talk looks into why the 1971 Championship Bucks team didn’t get a parade, despite the fans’ enthusiasm. Plus our series on entrepreneurship, How Did You Do That, finds out how one man went from making sausage to commercializing high tech university research.

