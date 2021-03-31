© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Ask The Lt. Governor, Listen MKE, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published March 31, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT

Wednesday on Lake Effect, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes answers listener questions about what’s happening in Wisconsin. We hear some of the latest Listen MKE which focuses on the Atlanta spa shootings and the rise in racism and harassment of Asian-Americans. Plus, we’ll hear new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes
  • Listen MKE
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
