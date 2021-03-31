Wednesday on Lake Effect: Ask The Lt. Governor, Listen MKE, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Wednesday on Lake Effect, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes answers listener questions about what’s happening in Wisconsin. We hear some of the latest Listen MKE which focuses on the Atlanta spa shootings and the rise in racism and harassment of Asian-Americans. Plus, we’ll hear new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes
- Listen MKE
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record