Wednesday on Lake Effect: Antisemitism Report, Kin, Pandemic Midwifery, 5 Things To Do
Today on Lake Effect, we break down the results of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s 2020 audit of antisemitic incidents and what could be the cause of some troubling trends. Then, we’ll learn about the Milwaukee-based platform “Kin,” which hopes to foster conversations and understanding across political and racial divides. We’ll learn how practicing midwifery has changed during the pandemic as part of our COVID Earners series. Plus, we’ll tell you about five things to do in Milwaukee this month.
Guests:
- Brian Schupper, chair of the Jewish Community Relations Counsel with the Milwaukee Jewish Federation; Eric Ward, Western States Center Executive Director
- Dominique Samari, co-owner of P3 Development Group and the creator of Kin
- Sasha Bariffe, midwife
- Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service