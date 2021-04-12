Monday on Lake Effect: I-94 Expansion, Bubbler Talk, Listen MKE, Cherry Blossom Festival
Monday on Lake Effect, we look at Governor Evers’ plan to expand and update I-94 in Milwaukee. Bubbler Talk explores the history of Milwaukee’s South Side churches. Then, we hear some of the latest Listen MKE which addresses the historical tensions between Black and Asian communities. And we learn about the cultural significance of Japanese cherry blossoms, and the spring festival that celebrates their bloom.
Guests:
- Tom Daykin, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Lake Effect contributor
- Bubbler Talk
- Shary Tran, executive board member of the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin and co-founder of ElevAsian; Sherwin Hughes, host on 101.7 The Truth
- Nastassja Myer and Marisa Irwin, graduate students from UW-Milwaukee’s Translation and Interpreting Studies program
- Aragorn Quinn, assistant professor of Japanese at UW-Milwaukee