Wednesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Minimum Wage, Rep. David Bowen Addresses Bias, 'All In' Podcast, 'Rise & Thrive' Exhibit
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll look at how increasing Wisconsin’s minimum wage would affect workers, especially women and people of color. Then, State Representative David Bowen addresses biases Black men face based on their clothes. We’ll tell you about a new Milwaukee podcast that shares stories from currently and formerly incarcerated people and re-entry issues. Plus, we hear about an art exhibit that combines the writings of trauma survivors with landscape paintings.
Guests:
- Laura Dresser, assistant clinical professor at the School of Social Work at UW-Madison & associate director of COWS
- Representative David Bowen, Wisconsin State Assembly
- Shannon Ross, host of All In podcast
- Brianna Seipel, visual artist; Lisa McCormick, public speaker; Kate Knowlton, Lotus Legal Clinic interim director