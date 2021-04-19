© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday on Lake Effect: ‘She Said’ Authors, TeamTeal 365, Earth Week Series

Published April 19, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT

Monday on Lake Effect, we speak with the Pulitzer-prize winning reporters who broke the news of Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment and abuse of women for the New York Times. Then, we speak with the founder of TeamTeal 365 about their mission to empower survivors of sexual abuse and educate Milwaukeeans. Plus, we begin our Earth Week series with a look at the presence of PFAs in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Jodi Kantor &Megan Twohey, investigative reporters for the New York Times & co-authors of ‘She Said’
  • Samantha Collier, founder of TeamTeal 365
  • Christy Remacul, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at UW-Madison
