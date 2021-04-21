Wednesday on Lake Effect: Sexual Assault Kit Tracking, Earth Week Series, Maranta Plant Shop, Tropical Plants at Home
Wednesday on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about a new software program coming to Wisconsin that will help track the processing of sexual assault kits. Then, our Earth Week Series continues with a look at what Wisconsin is doing to improve clean, renewable energy. We hear from the owners of Milwaukee’s only Black and Brown-owned plant store who just opened up a storefront. Plus, learn how to care for tropical plants at home.
Guests:
- Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General
- Heather Allen, executive director of RENEW Wisconsin; Andrew Kell, policy analyst for RENEW Wisconsin
- Michelle Alfaro & Mag Rodriguez, co-owners of Maranta Plant Shop
- Melinda Myers, gardening expert