Wednesday on Lake Effect: Sexual Assault Kit Tracking, Earth Week Series, Maranta Plant Shop, Tropical Plants at Home

Published April 21, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT

Wednesday on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about a new software program coming to Wisconsin that will help track the processing of sexual assault kits. Then, our Earth Week Series continues with a look at what Wisconsin is doing to improve clean, renewable energy. We hear from the owners of Milwaukee’s only Black and Brown-owned plant store who just opened up a storefront. Plus, learn how to care for tropical plants at home.

Guests:

  • Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General
  • Heather Allen, executive director of RENEW Wisconsin; Andrew Kell, policy analyst for RENEW Wisconsin
  • Michelle Alfaro & Mag Rodriguez, co-owners of Maranta Plant Shop
  • Melinda Myers, gardening expert
