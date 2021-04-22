Thursday on Lake Effect: Witnessing Police Violence, 'Beautiful Questions,' Knowles-Nelson Fund, Blue Moon Latte
Thursday on Lake Effect, we get advice on what you can do if you witness police violence during an arrest or at a protest. Then, wrap up our Earth Week Series with a look at a key program that provides funding for conservation in Wisconsin. We learn about a new project called “Beautiful Questions” that’s working to connect people with isolated seniors. Plus, hear how Colectivo Coffee adapted an infamous ice cream flavor into a new drink.
Guests:
- Paige Fernandez, policing policy advisor for the ACLU
- Anne Basting, founder of TimeSlips; Sam Goodrich, program manager for TeleStories
- Brian Glenzinki, regional biologist with Ducks Unlimited
- Heather Berklund, Chief State Forester in the Division of Forestry
- Emma Cowen, drink innovation specialist at Colectivo Coffee