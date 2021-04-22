© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lake_effect_cover_art.png
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Witnessing Police Violence, Earth Week Series, Beautiful Questions, Blue Moon Latte

Published April 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT

Thursday Lake Effect, we get advice on what you can do if you witness police violence during an arrest or at a protest. Then, we wrap up our Earth Week Series with a look at a key program that provides funding for conservation in Wisconsin. We’ll learn about a new project called “Beautiful Questions” that’s working to help isolated seniors. We meet the state’s first-ever female Chief State Forester. Plus, hear how Colectivo Coffee adapted an infamous ice cream flavor into a new drink.

Guests:

  • Paige Fernandez, policing policy advisor for the ACLU
  • Anne Basting, founder of TimeSlips; Sam Goodrich, program manager for TeleStories
  • Brian Glenzinki, regional biologist with Ducks Unlimited
  • Heather Berklund, Chief State Forester in the Division of Forestry
  • Emma Cowen, drink innovation specialist at Colectivo Coffee
Lake Effect
Stay Connected