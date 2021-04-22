Thursday on Lake Effect: Witnessing Police Violence, Earth Week Series, Beautiful Questions, Blue Moon Latte

Thursday Lake Effect, we get advice on what you can do if you witness police violence during an arrest or at a protest. Then, we wrap up our Earth Week Series with a look at a key program that provides funding for conservation in Wisconsin. We’ll learn about a new project called “Beautiful Questions” that’s working to help isolated seniors. We meet the state’s first-ever female Chief State Forester. Plus, hear how Colectivo Coffee adapted an infamous ice cream flavor into a new drink.

