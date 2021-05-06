Thursday on Lake Effect: 'When Claude Got Shot,' Concurrent Teaching, 6 Things To Do In Milwaukee, Red-winged Blackbirds
Thursday on Lake Effect, we speak with the subject and the director of the documentary, When Claude Got Shot. Then, a teacher describes the challenges of educating students both in person and virtually. We tell you about some of the many events happening in Milwaukee this month. Plus, learn about the red wing black bird and the significance of its return to Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Claude Motley, subject of When Claude Got Shot; Brad Lichtenstein, director of When Claude Got Shot and the president of 371 Productions
- John Simons, teacher in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
- Ana Martinez-Ortiz, community engagement reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Tim Vargo, manager of research and community science at the Urban Ecology Center; Ethan Bott, field data coordinator at the Urban Ecology Center