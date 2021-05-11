Tuesday on Lake Effect: Wolf Management, Wildlife In The City, How Did You Do That?, Bubbler Talk, Earlene Fuller

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll find out what’s next for wolf management in the state of Wisconsin. Then, learn about some of the unusual wild animals you can find in the City of Milwaukee. Bubbler Talk explains why there’s a statue of Ghandi at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Our series on entrepreneurship, How Did You Do That? Explores how open-source software could help close the digital skills gap. Plus, we’ll tell you about Earlene Fuller, a Milwaukee bowler and designer.

