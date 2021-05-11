Wednesday on Lake Effect: Armenian Genocide, Economic Politics, Up North Guide, Pandemic Performers
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the impact of the United States’ official recognition of the Armenian genocide. Then, we look at how economic optimism influences the way people vote in the Midwest. We’ll get the highlights from Milwaukee Magazine’s Up North Guide. Plus, Trapper Schoepp joins us to talk about his upcoming album “May Day” for our Pandemic Performers series.
Guests:
- John Savagian, history professor at Alverno College
- John Austin, director of Michigan Economic Center
- Kevin Revolinski, writer for Milwaukee Magazine; Chris Drosner, executive editor of Milwaukee Magazine
- Trapper Schoepp, local singer-songwriter