Thursday on Lake Effect: MPAC Racial Equity, 'Manzanar: Diverted', Dig In!, Found Material Artist

Today on Lake Effect, we get an update on the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ action plan for creating a more racially representative and equitable culture. Then, we learn about the overlapping histories of forced removal of Indigenous people, Japanese Americans, and water in California’s Owens Valley in the film “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust.” Then, we’ll learn all about the importance of soil in a new series we call Dig In! Plus, we’ll introduce you to a UW-graduate student turning beach trash into art.

