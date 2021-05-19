© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'Two American Families,' Asian Restaurant Week, 'Cowboys'

Published May 19, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT

Tuesday on Lake Effect, we look at the documentary “Two American Families,” recently rereleased on YouTube and talk with one of its subjects: Keith Stanley. We learn about Milwaukee’s first Asian Restaurant Week. Plus, we speak with the writer and director of Cowboys, a modern Western about a father who runs away with his transgender son into the Montana wilderness.

Guests:

  • Keith Stanley, executive director of Near West Side Partners and one of the people featured in Two American Families
  • Jenny Lee, member of ElevAsian
  • Alexa Alfaro, co-founder of Meat on the Street
  • Anna Kerrigan, writer and director of Cowboys
