Monday on Lake Effect: Policing in Wisconsin, Police Reform, Impact of Violent Viral Videos, Bubbler Talk
Monday on Lake Effect, we learn about proposed legislation that could bring changes to policing in Wisconsin. Then, we explore how smart phones and social media have impacted the conversation about racial justice, and the emotional impact of violent images. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the history of an old holiday radio show: Billie the Brownie.
Guests:
- Representative Jim Steineke of Kaukauna, represents state assembly district five
- Marc Tasman, senior lecturer and the director of digital arts & culture at UW-Milwaukee
- Reggie Jackson, co-owner and lead trainer and consultant for Nurturing Diversity Partners
- Bubbler Talk