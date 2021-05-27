© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday on Lake Effect: Curfew Tickets Racial Disparity, Lupus Awareness Month, Memorial Day Gardening

Published May 27, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT

Thursday on Lake Effect, we look at the racial disparity in who was given curfew tickets during last summer’s racial justice protests in Wisconsin. Then, for Lupus Awareness Month, we speak with someone who’s been living with the disease for a decade. Plus, get some tips on how to protect warm weather plants during these cool, spring nights.

Guests:

  • Clara Neupert, former News 414 Intern at Wisconsin Watch
  • Dr. Mary Cronin, rheumatologist at the Rheumatic Disease Center
  • Elizabeth Kosmach, teacher and person with Lupus
  • Melinda Myers, gardening expert
