Wednesday on Lake Effect: Defunding Police, Alternatives to 911, Activist Nate Hamilton, 'Some Kind of Heaven'
Wednesday on Lake Effect, a Milwaukee activist talks about what defunding police could look like and what efforts are underway to reallocate money. Then, we learn about a website that lists alternatives to calling 911. Activist Nate Hamilton talks about his work building trust between police and Milwaukee communities. Plus, we speak with the director of Some Kind of Heaven, a documentary that looks into America’s largest retirement community.
Guests:
- Markasa Tucker, executive director of the African-American Roundtable and organizer for Liberate MKE
- Mallory Sepler-King, creator of "Don't Call the Police"
- Nate Hamilton, chairman of Milwaukee's Collaborative Community Commission and co-founder of Coalition for Justice
- Lance Oppenheim, director of Some Kind of Heaven